Gang held with chilli powder, machete  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police claimed to have thwarted a robbery by arresting a seven-member gang at Elephant Gate on Tuesday night. The main suspect in the case, K Mannan (28) of Thiru Vi- Ka- Nagar is a goldsmith. He is said to suffered a loss in business recently.

On Tuesday night, police were conducting a vehicle check at the Murugappa Road-NSC Bose Road junction, when they spotted six men in a car. They were found to be carrying chilli power and a machete.

On further questioning, police found the gang was allegedly planning to rob another goldsmith Santhosh on Mannan’s instructions. Police arrested Mannan and found out that he and Santhosh were friends. Since Mannan was in need of money, he decided to rob Santhosh.