Amid dengue wave, doctors resume protest for pay hike

With the State refusing to accept their demands, government hospital doctors across Tamil Nadu began an indefinite strike on Friday.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

doctors strike

Doctors strike in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State refusing to accept their demands, government hospital doctors across Tamil Nadu began an indefinite strike on Friday. The doctors had put forward a four-point charter, including a demand to hike their salary within six weeks.  Five doctors are on an indefinite hunger strike at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Hundreds of others have extended their support. However, practitioners claimed they were attending to emergency services.

The Directorate of Medical Education had sent a circular to all medical colleges, asking the authorities not to grant leave for doctors from October 21.   Health Secretary Beela Rajesh met with the representatives of the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) and held talks on Friday. She asked them not to strike work when the State was witnessing a spate of dengue cases.

On Friday alone, three dengue cases were confirmed in Cuddalore.  “We have given the government sufficient time to fulfil our demands,” said A Ramalingam, a member of FOGDA. “The Health Minister had assured to resolve our issues after bypolls, but has not done so till date.”

Maran meets protesting doctors
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran met the striking doctors at the GH on Friday. He requested the practitioners to ensure their strike does not affect poor patients, and demanded the Chief Minister to find a solution to the issue. The first round of protest began in August. The Health Minister then invited them for talks and reportedly assured to fulfil their demands within six weeks

