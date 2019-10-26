Home Cities Chennai

‘Board’ with the ordinary

Most of us have a reminder board hung on our walls or fixed on the fridge at home.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of us have a reminder board hung on our walls or fixed on the fridge at home. We either jot down things to buy for the day or make notes of points to remember at work or meetings. Artist Ansaline Sruthi wanted to give these plain whiteboards an artistic makeover.

“I’m used to writing down important things in my diary and I love that habit. I’m old-fashioned, unlike many who prefer saving it on their mobile phones. I decided to make two versions of boards that not many in the city have tried — the bigger planning boards and the smaller reminder boards. It’s a huge hit among my patrons,” said Ansaline Sruthi, who has a social media marketing company called Uptown Ideas that was started seven years ago.

With plenty of time on her hands during her maternity leave in 2016, she decided to pursue her childhood passion for art and make it a full-fledged profession. “I come from a family of artists. My husband encouraged my flair for crafts and motivated me to start something new. I started by using bread as a medium of art. I mixed the crumbs, glue and preservative to make different shapes with the help of moulds. I made pen drive holders and accessories,” said Sruthi, an MBA graduate who also attends painting workshops occasionally.

The resident of Adyar has come up with innovations like liquid embroidery, doodle boxes, and boards, that she will be patenting. The planning boards come with grids to ease the process with dates and days. Sizes vary between three to eight feet. The reminder boards are compact and half feet in size.

“I give them hooks to be hung on walls or magnets for the fridge. Entrepreneurs with start-ups, students and corporates enjoy something quirky like this. I see more housewives going for this. They even gift it to their husbands to help manage daily schedules,” said Sruthi, who takes a day or two to make the boards and delivers them in a couple of weeks from the date of ordering. She has 10-15 standard designs, out of which pink floral designs are much sought-after. Alongside this, she also conducts art workshops. She will be launching her website in a month. The boards are priced from `850. For details, visit her Instagram page: Ansaline Sruthi

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp