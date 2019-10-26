Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation releases video on sanitation awareness

He requested the ambassadors to create awareness about cleanliness, sanitation, and about other contagious diseases like dengue in their neighbourhood, said the statement.

The student health ambassadors in the video were selected last month. (Photo | Express)

CHENNAI: Promoting sanitation and the importance of cleanliness at home and neighbourhood, the city Corporation on Friday released a video featuring students as part of its awareness campaign, ‘Clean Chennai, Healthy Chennai.’According to a statement, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani met the selected student ambassadors and congratulated them.

He requested the ambassadors to create awareness about cleanliness, sanitation, and about other contagious diseases like dengue in their neighbourhood, said the statement.This was followed by a release of the audio-visual presentation, made by the city Corporation, on cleanliness and sanitation.The video, released by Chennai Corporation, was given to all the leading news channels, main film theatres and cineplexes in the city, and to various social media platforms, for screening.

Based on the suggestion from the Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, the student health ambassadors were selected from various educational institutions across the city last month, as part of the campaign.
The campaign began with the ‘Clean homes, clean streets’ message, and stressed on the need for self-motivation to keep the homes and the neighbourhood clean, and requested the cooperation of the audience to combat the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The civic body has also planned rallies in all the 15 zones, with the participation of 20,000 corporation school students, to spread awareness on the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases during monsoon, open defecation, stopping the usage of plastic, preventing stagnation of sewage or clean water and rainwater harvesting.The Corporation has also planned to run awareness campaigns via autorickshaws in fifteen zones during the weekends on diseases that occurs during the monsoon and preventive steps that should to be taken.

Spreading the word
The awareness video, released by Chennai Corporation, was given to all the leading news channels, main film theatres and cineplexes in the city, and to various social media platforms, for screening. The video is part of the Corporation’s awareness campaign ‘Clean Chennai, Healthy Chennai’

