Chennai draped in festive colours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It’s that time of the year again, and Deepavali preparations in the city were hard to miss! T Nagar, the city’s shopping hub, was jam-packed as usual, and railway stations and bus terminuses were overflowing with festival travellers. Cracker shops, which had so far seen only below-par sales, were buzzing again, and Metro Rail welcomed commuters with specially decorated trains. Meanwhile, North Indians were busy celebrating Dhanteras, and spent the day shopping for utensils and offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Overall, the city appeared set for a sparkling Festival of Lights!