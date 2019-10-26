Home Cities Chennai

Licensed surveyors to help dispose of online STR applications

Published: 26th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has given green light for creation of a pool of licensed surveyors to engage them in works and disposal of online Sub-registrar Transfer of Registry (STR) applications. A government order earlier this month said the surveyors can be engaged for disposal of minimum 50 STR applications per month for a service charge of Rs 20,000.

“If the disposal is more than 50 applications, then an incentive of Rs 160 per additional  pplication has been fixed.” This comes after the Director of Survey and Settlement (DSS) held a meeting with Chief Secretary wherein he had suggested engaging licensed surveyors to assist existing surveyors. 

The DSS has been asked to impart survey training to persons who have passed ‘Diploma in Civil Engineering and willing to be licensed as land surveyor. It is learnt most licensed surveyors will be engaged in taluk office where a large number of STR applications are pending.

A separate online workflow for this purpose will be created in the web-based Tamil Nilam software through National Informatics. S Sridharan, chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu chapter, said it is a welcome step. 

Builders Association of India chairman, southern centre, S Rama Prabhu told Express the move will help speed up regularisation at DTCP level. Pattas have been delayed due to manpower shortage and now the issue can be sorted out. He also said that creation of pool of licensed surveyors will provide jobs.

