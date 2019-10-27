Home Cities Chennai

EAC backs Adani to build rail corridor

Meanwhile, the environment ministry has received representations alleging MIDPL’s actions would endanger critical wetlands and aggravate flood situation in Chennai.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By SV KRISHNACHAITANYA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has fully backed Adani Ports to build a rail corridor at Kattupalli Port near Ennore, despite strong opposition from environmentalists and local residents. The proposal of Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt Ltd (MIDPL), owned by Adani Ports, for development of the corridor was earlier considered at the 219th and 221st meetings of EAC in July and August and the proposal was recommended for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, subject to certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the environment ministry has received representations alleging MIDPL’s actions would endanger critical wetlands and aggravate flood situation in Chennai. Environmentalist Pooja Kumar said MIDPL was undertaking a piecemeal approach to the process of applying separately for different components of port master plan, which is still under consideration before the ministry. However, MIDPL informed EAC that the proposed railway project is for the present operational requirement of the port and not a part of the master plan project.

The rail project was conceptualized in January, 2017 much before the master plan proposal, it said. After weighing the pros and cos, the committee held that rail transportation had benefits from an environmental perspective. “It cannot be unmindful of the benefit of rail transportation vis-a-vis road transportation, from an environmental perspective, and the instant representations do not seem to warrant keeping the project in abeyance,” it said.

EAC said there was no justifiable reason for withholding the project, which was of public importance. “The committee decided that the project proponent shall ensure that the project is developed as a role model, with minimal adverse impact on the surrounding environment during the course of its construction stage,” the EAC said. The committee asked the company to submit a detailed strategy for work to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and the regional office of MoEF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Ports
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp