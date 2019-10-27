Governor Purohit, CM Palaniswami, others extend Diwali greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of other political parties on Saturday extended Deepavali greetings to people. In his message, Purohit said, “On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu. May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives.” The Chief Minister said “Let peace and prosperity prevail for everyone.

My heartiest greetings to the people who celebrate Deepavali which signifies the destruction of evil forces.” PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “If happiness prevailing for Deepavali is to last throughout the year, agriculture, small and marginal industries which strengthen rural economy, should prosper. “ TNCC president KS Alagiri, DMDK founder Vijayakanth, IUML president KM Khader Mohideen, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and many others have extended Deepavali greetings to the people.