Home Cities Chennai

Light to moderate rain likely in some areas of Chennai on Sunday

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” officials said.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meteorological department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain in Chennai on Deepavali (Sunday), while heavy rain is likely in neighbouring Kancheepuram. “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” officials said.

The department issued heavy rain warning in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts. Light to moderate thunderstorm warning has also been issued. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, the city received 18.3 mm rain, while suburban Meenambakkam recorded 26.1 mm. Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district received the highest rainfall of 50 mm in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp