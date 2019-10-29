Home Cities Chennai

Cab aggregator directed to pay Rs 15k for failing to send car on time

Four years after a call taxi company failed to send a car at the right time, a consumer forum directed the company to pay `15,000 as compensation.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:22 AM

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Four years after a call taxi company failed to send a car at the right time, a consumer forum directed the company to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation. D Bhuvaneswari submitted in her petition that she booked a car to Poonamalle from Annanur early in the morning, however, the company delayed in sending the vehicle by 75 minutes. Bhuvaneshwari said she was to travel at 3.45 am on May 7, 2015, 3.45 am till Poonamallee High Road, from where she was to travel to Bengaluru.

However, the car failed to show up at 3.45 am and after repeated calls, a car was sent at around 5 am and the entire travel plans of Bhuvaneshwari changed due to the delay. Bhuvaneshwari then filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai (South) seeking compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

The manager of the company said that due to unfortunate circumstances, the driver was not able to pick up Bhuvaneshwari and his mobile was also switched off. However, an alternate arrangement was made. Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal observed that the opposite party admitted the fact of delay and ordered compensation.

