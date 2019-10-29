Home Cities Chennai

Creating a creepy celebration

Halloween is a time for ghoulish costumes and ghastly treats, carved pumpkins glittering menacingly and houses decorated to intimidate. While most Chennaiites do not celebrate this festival, three loc

Published: 29th October 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

(Top) Calley and her family; (Bottom) Shannon (third from left) and her friends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trick-or-treating, carving jack-o’-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats — Halloween is celebrated on October 31 worldwide. Local American families share their traditions and celebrations in the city, from themed parties to complex costume design.

Witch cats and paper bats
Shannon Zirkle Prabhakar and Rohan Prabhakar have been living in Chennai since 2011. Initially, the couple couldn’t find many Halloween parties in the city, and so they started hosting their own at their residence. “Our earliest memory of the city was when we participated in a Halloween costume contest hosted by a local restaurant and bagged the first prize. I dressed up as a deviled egg. We’ve been hosting parties at our home for the past five years. It’s fun to invite people home and party hard,” said Shannon, who will be celebrating Halloween this year in the US.

The costumes and decorations are either self-made or purchased during their visits abroad. Shannon vividly remembers going trick-or treating in her childhood. “It’s our favourite time of the year. I dressed up as a crazy cat lady two years back. Our mother would make interesting costumes to our liking. We’d prepare thematic food like  eggs for creepy eye balls and carrots for fingers,” said the communication director of American International School, Chennai.

Pranks and memories
Like Shannon, a few American families are keeping up the traditions. Keeley Liotard and Remy are planning to host their first Halloween party this year, after moving to the city three years back. “There would be a trunk-or-treat, where cars would be driven to parking lots and kids from the community can take candies from the trunk. Our baby will be dressed up as Superman this year. Since pumpkins are not easily available, we will carve watermelons. Our house will be decked up with spider webs and black witch cats,” said Keeley, who resides with her family in Neelankarai.

Memories of the festival with her dad and siblings remain fresh in her mind. “My father dressed up to look like a scarecrow mannequin in 1996. Whenever trick-or-treaters got close, he jumped up and said boo. It was a silly prank. Back home, all houses in the neighbourhood would have carved pumpkins with little candles in them. Kids would return home happily with a bagful of candies,” she said.

Haunting rituals

Sometimes, celebrations can be simple with minimal decor, a close circle of friends and a scary movie. Calley has created an exciting Halloween experience for the past seven years with her family. Every year, one family member decides the theme for their costumes. The house would be decked up with witch brooms, cobwebs and creepy props. 

“Last year we dressed up as Egyptian Gods. A couple of years back, we were Greek Gods. We design and stitch our costumes. It’s a time to bond,” said Calley, who also works at American International School.
While the city warms up to the range of Halloween-themed costume contests, dinner spreads and parties, families from this community are making their own fun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp