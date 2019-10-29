Creating a creepy celebration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trick-or-treating, carving jack-o’-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats — Halloween is celebrated on October 31 worldwide. Local American families share their traditions and celebrations in the city, from themed parties to complex costume design.

Witch cats and paper bats

Shannon Zirkle Prabhakar and Rohan Prabhakar have been living in Chennai since 2011. Initially, the couple couldn’t find many Halloween parties in the city, and so they started hosting their own at their residence. “Our earliest memory of the city was when we participated in a Halloween costume contest hosted by a local restaurant and bagged the first prize. I dressed up as a deviled egg. We’ve been hosting parties at our home for the past five years. It’s fun to invite people home and party hard,” said Shannon, who will be celebrating Halloween this year in the US.

The costumes and decorations are either self-made or purchased during their visits abroad. Shannon vividly remembers going trick-or treating in her childhood. “It’s our favourite time of the year. I dressed up as a crazy cat lady two years back. Our mother would make interesting costumes to our liking. We’d prepare thematic food like eggs for creepy eye balls and carrots for fingers,” said the communication director of American International School, Chennai.

Pranks and memories

Like Shannon, a few American families are keeping up the traditions. Keeley Liotard and Remy are planning to host their first Halloween party this year, after moving to the city three years back. “There would be a trunk-or-treat, where cars would be driven to parking lots and kids from the community can take candies from the trunk. Our baby will be dressed up as Superman this year. Since pumpkins are not easily available, we will carve watermelons. Our house will be decked up with spider webs and black witch cats,” said Keeley, who resides with her family in Neelankarai.

Memories of the festival with her dad and siblings remain fresh in her mind. “My father dressed up to look like a scarecrow mannequin in 1996. Whenever trick-or-treaters got close, he jumped up and said boo. It was a silly prank. Back home, all houses in the neighbourhood would have carved pumpkins with little candles in them. Kids would return home happily with a bagful of candies,” she said.

Haunting rituals

Sometimes, celebrations can be simple with minimal decor, a close circle of friends and a scary movie. Calley has created an exciting Halloween experience for the past seven years with her family. Every year, one family member decides the theme for their costumes. The house would be decked up with witch brooms, cobwebs and creepy props.

“Last year we dressed up as Egyptian Gods. A couple of years back, we were Greek Gods. We design and stitch our costumes. It’s a time to bond,” said Calley, who also works at American International School.

While the city warms up to the range of Halloween-themed costume contests, dinner spreads and parties, families from this community are making their own fun.