Let expert engineer inspect structural stability of school toilet building: HC

Against the condition of completing the construction in four months, the company handed over the building only on June 3, 2018 along with a total bill of Rs 1.43 crore.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that in addition to the superintending engineer of the Public Works Department, an expert engineer from the Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) might also be used to assess structural stability of a toilet building constructed for the Presentation Convent on Anna Salai in Thousand Lights by the Jude’s Infra Technologies Pvt Ltd in Santhome.

Justice R Suresh Kumar gave this direction while disposing of a civil revision petition from Society of Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Society-2 and Grace Chacko, vice-president-cum-Mother Superior of Society, on October 24. According to petitioners, they entered into an agreement for construction of toilet building on October 10, 2017 and paid an advance of `1 crore, though estimate was only `86.32 lakh. Against the condition of completing the construction in four months, the company handed over the building only on June 3, 2018 along with a total bill of Rs 1.43 crore.

As the construction was not up to their satisfaction, the petitioner did not settle the bill. Jude’s filed a suit and XVII Additional Judge appointed an advocate-commissioner to inspect the building and submit report. The school management moved the HC with present petition to appoint an engineer from SERC, too.

