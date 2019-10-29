Home Cities Chennai

New low pressure likely to trigger heavy rainfall

All fishermen at deep sea advised to return to coast today itself

Published: 29th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sudden downpour was experienced at Vepery on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new low pressure area formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday, which will trigger heavy rainfall in many districts, especially Southern coastal areas.S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre, told reporters that the new weather system currently located over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lankan coast was likely to become more marked over Comorin area and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. “It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea  and adjoining Lakshadweep ­Maldives areas during the subsequent 48 hours.”

Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, including Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi,Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The official said the squally weather with lightning and thunderstorm, wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph, was  likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu Coast and Comorin area. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till October 31. Fishermen at deep sea are advised to return to the coast by October 29.”

Weather blogger Pradeep John termed the system as ‘mini-Ockhi’ and said it would travel close to the Kanniyakumari-Kerala-Lakshwadeep coast. “It will possess 70 per cent of Ockhi strength when it is close to the Tamil Nadu coast.” As far as Chennai is concerned, rains in the mornings and rains with occasional high intense spells can be expected, Pradeep said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heavy rainfall
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp