Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Thursday  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.



MANNADY: Mannady Street, Armenian Street, Kachaleeswarar Agraharam, Post Office, Muthumar Chetty, Vekatamaistry Street, Iyyappa Chetty Street, Sembu doss Street, Sowri muthu Street, New Street, Nainiaapa Street, Thambu Chetty Street, Jaffer sarang Street, Angappan Street, Naicken Street, Adam Street, Rajaji Salai (partly), Gopal Chettay street, 3rd and 4th lane Beach, Linghi chetty st, Malayaperumal st, Coral Merchant st, Nyniappa st, Salai Vinayagar st, Siva Muthiah st, Broadway, Ibrahim st, Audiapatham st, Moore st, Krishnan kovil st.



PALAVAKKAM: Kazura Garden 1 st and 2 nd streets, Sundeep Road 1 st and 2 nd street (full area), Chinna Neelankarai kuppam, Singaravelar salai 1 st and 2 nd main road (full area), Ranga Reddy Garden, Mettu colony, Ranjith Nagar, Philips salai, Suithan Ahameed st, Abee ba st, M.G.R Road.