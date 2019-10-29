Private school teacher held under POCSO Act

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old physical education teacher was arrested under POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old student. According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the accused Rajesh, is working in a private school for the past six months. He developed a relationship with a class 12 girl. He often forced the girl to go with him to movies.

On Sunday he called the girl and when she refused, he went to her house and asked her to meet him. Several hours after she went out, the parents went in search of her and found him in compromising position with her. The girl’s family and neighbours handed him over to the police. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.