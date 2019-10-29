Three murders in Chennai within 24 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While most citizens were enjoying the festival of light, three men were murdered in separate incidents between Sunday night and Monday afternoon.In the first incident, 58-year-old Janakiraman of Rajamangalam, was hacked to death in Peravallur on Sunday. He was a technical wing staff in ICF and had been appointed as the treasurer of Anna Labour Union and held a key position at a cooperative society in ICF. “He was on his way back home with a friend when a three-member gang on a bike hit Janakiraman’s bike.

While his friend fled, Janakiraman received blows to his head,” said a police officer. Onlookers rushed Janakiraman to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Peravallur police registered a case and preliminary inquiry revealed Janakiraman confronted one Om Prakash, a temple priest for being under the influence of alcohol while performing pujas and police suspect it might have led to the murder.

In the second incident, a six-member masked gang chased and hacked 27-year-old Azhagu Murugan of J J Nagar to death in Padi Pudhu Nagar on Monday. His friend also sustained injuries. “The deceased was an accused in the murder of one Sivalingam in 2014, said J J Nagar police. The incident happened when he and his friend Purushotham were on their way to a mechanic shop. They were intercepted on the 11th street by the biker gang,” said a police officer. The men surrounded and started hacking them. When they tried to flee, the gang chased Azhagu Murugan and murdered him. On information, J J Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

In yet another incident, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Nochi Nagar by a three-member gang on Monday morning when he went to demand his phone which was snatched by the suspects on Deepavali night. The deceased C Karthik of Royapettah went Nochi Nagar in Mylapore on Sunday night to celebrate Deepavali with friends. “An argument broke out between Karthik and one Boopalan of Nochi Nagar. In the melee, Boopalan allegedly snatched Karthik’s phone.

Karthik’s friends pacified him and asked him to come back on Monday morning to get the phone back. When Karthik went to Boopalan’s house, the latter took out a knife and stabbed Karthik several times and fled,” said the police officer. Shocked neighbours rushed Karthik to Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Mylapore police registered a case and launched a hunt for Boopalan and two of his friends.

Man found hanging

Chennai: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed himself in Maduravoyal on Saturday. The incident came to light on Monday morning after a foul smell emanated from the house. Police said house owner found Madan, who was working in a private company, hanging from the ceiling, Preliminary investigations revealed Madan took the extreme step as his wife went to her mother’s house two days ago allegedly after a fight over his drinking habit. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).