Two protesting doctors hospitalised, 3 continue fast

Two  among  five government doctors who have launched a fast unto death, pressing their four-point charter of demands were hospitalised on Monday, the fourth day of their strike.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Government doctors protesting at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in city on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two among five government doctors who have launched a fast unto death, pressing their four-point charter of demands were hospitalised on Monday, the fourth day of their strike. On Friday, Perumal Pillai, Rama, Balamanikandan, Mohib Ali, and Suresh Gopal began fast at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Hundreds of doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association have extended support.

Rama and Suresh Gopal were hospitalised while the others are continuing the strike. The doctors have not been signing attendance register. Even those attending emergency and fever cases have also refused to sign the register.

The doctors have been demanding pay hike as per the Government Order (GO) 354, increase of doctors’ strength depending on the patients load, and also 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses.Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has announced strike on October 30 and 31.

TAGS
doctors protest Doctors strike Chennai doctors Tamil Nadu doctors strike Tamil Nadu doctors
