Ambattur residents have water connections, yet depend on private tankers

Though water supply to the city was increased by 100 MLD (million litres a day) last week, residents of Ambattur are struggling without piped water supply.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:33 AM

Ambattur doesn’t get piped water supply since January | P. JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though water supply to the city was increased by 100 MLD (million litres a day) last week, residents of Ambattur are struggling without piped water supply. Due to an erratic Metro Water supply, they complain that despite having water connections, they are forced to buy water from private tankers at high rates.

Since January all areas in Ambattur have not been getting piped water supply. Residents said they received water for a day in February and for a few days in June. “Yesterday we received water for only 45 minutes which was muddy. We do not get Metro Water supply,” said Ramalingam K, a resident of Venambedu in Ambattur.

Most borewells in Ambattur are dry and are yet to get recharged from the recent rains. Residents said that even at 120 ft water is not available. Most people are buying around 1,000 litres of water for `700 from private tankers once in two days. 

After the last property tax revision, residents in areas such as Ambattur and Alandur said that there has been a ten-fold increase in water tax and charges too. “Without getting water we have been paying tax for the two years. Tail-end areas in Ambattur such as Krishnapuram, Thiruvenkata Nagar and Vivek Nagar are worse off as we get water only for 20 minutes,” said Suresh S, secretary of United Welfare Association of Ambattur.

When Express contacted a Metro Water official, he said that water supply had been increased to 650 MLD. “Core city areas are given priority. Added areas get comparatively less water because of which supply is erratic. The board will soon ensure added areas get their share of water as well,” said the official.

