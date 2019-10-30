Home Cities Chennai

'Get screened, not worried about breast cancer'

Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, it is estimated that 6,27,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are increasing in nearly every region globally. Incidents of breast cancer are on a steady rise in India. One in 28 Indian women have a risk of getting breast cancer, said an expert. But, the early diagnosis of breast cancer also increases the chance of a successful treatment. October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. CE speaks to Dr G Govindaraj, surgical oncologist, Harshamitra Super Specialty Cancer Centre,  Tiruchy, about breast cancer and how early diagnosis can save lives.

SYMPTOMS

  •  A small, painless lump is an early sign which should not be ignored
  •  Thickening of the skin on the breast
  •  Changes to skin, which is called dimples, giving the breast an orange peel-like appearance
  •  Nipple discharge
  •  Lumps in the armpit
  •  Swelling on the breast
  •  Breast pain

TREATMENT

  •  Once the needle biopsy confirms cancer, treatment is giving based on the stage of cancer
  •  Treatment generally consists of surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy if required
  •  With early detection, rate of breast conservation is high

RISK FACTORS

  •  Women are much more likely than men to get breast cancer
  •  Risk increases with age
  •  Women who have not given birth have a greater risk
  •  Women who have not breast-fed
  •  Women on hormonal therapy
  •  Childhood obesity
  •  Early menarche or late menopause
  •  Alcohol consumption
  •  Family history of breast cancer

‘SELF EXAM A MUST’
Regular self-breast examination is a must for every woman above 20 years old. You must examine your breast every month, preferably on the fifth day of your menstrual cycle. Post-menopausal women must do the exam on a fixed day every month. Exam should be done lying down and standing up in front of a mirror. You should use the flat of your hand and examine each breast in a clockwise circulatory way. If you feel even a small lump contact the doctor.

“Majority of people don’t know what is abnormal. If you do this every month, you will immediately know if something feels abnormal. Women above 20 must do the self-examination. Women above the age 40 must get a check-up and mammogram done once a year. Get screened, not worried about breast cancer,” says Dr Govindaraj.

