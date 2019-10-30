Home Cities Chennai

Kashmir through the lens

Unlike traditional calendars, this one dates from October 2019 and not January 2020. This, because the duo want people to plan their travel right away.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Photographs taken for the calender; (right) Kounteya Sinha

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Kashmir has been in the news for the last few months after the revokement of Article 370, the debate on it has become conversation starters for many. These conversations are often in the cozy confines of our drawing rooms. But a few like photographers Kounteya Sinha and Deboshree Ganguly decided to frequent the place during troubled times to see what they can do to help the situation.  From their visits to Kashmir, they have brought out a calendar, an attempt to showcase the other side of the place. “I first went to visit two friends who run a hotel in Kashmir when the tension broke out to get a first-hand idea of the situation,” says Sinha, a former journalist who has frequented a number of conflict zones over the last 17 years.      

For Sinha, the greatest tragedy of a place is when we forget them. “Nothing destroys it like isolation. Abandonment, as a result of conflict and disaster – man-made or natural, causes its decay. Its lush golden sunsets or the magically whistling woods go silent. How long can a tearing performance last in an empty theatre? But the recent turn of events, whether for better or for worse – only time will tell – has left this living paradise empty. This is when cultures, customs, tangible and intangible traditions and folklore are lost,” he says.

The calendar comprises several images, including that a of a girl listening to a radio which says ‘Sabse Badhiya Signal’, that Sinha captured during his visits.

Unlike traditional calendars, this one dates from October 2019 and not January 2020. This, because the duo want people to plan their travel right away.

The name of the calendar, Project Bismillah, came about after Sinha came across a server in Baramulla, who would say ‘Bismillah’ anytime before he served a meal or even a glass of water.

“I have loved Kashmir and Ladakh deeply. I am not willing to leave it alone. This body of work is to remind the world what unimaginable beauty runs through the veins of Kashmir and Ladakh. It is to ask people to return to this paradise now – to give it back its much-needed sense of identity, dignity and empowerment. Our return will be a vehicle both to rebuild its economy and society. It will show them we care,” he says.

Ganguly points out that the calendar comes at a time when India is deeply divided debating what could be Kashmir’s and Ladakh’s fate post the government’s decision to revoke Article 370. “We have a responsibility. If we return to Kashmir, stay in the house boats, travel fearlessly, there will be income for a few people. If more people travel, more income. More income means running kitchens which in turn mean less anger, frustration and violence. This would create an amicable environment for the government to do its bit and make Kashmir the prosperous place it has promised,” she says.

Like Sinha sums it up, “Like John Milton had said in Paradise Lost, ‘Long is the way and hard, that out of out Hell leads up to light. Awake, arise or be forever be fallen’. Let’s not lose paradise again”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp