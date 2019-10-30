Ryder needs nothing but love

Dhana Lakshmi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s a reason why dogs have been called man’s best friend. From licking your face when you wake up to sitting on your feet when your toes are cold, dogs serve as a gentle alarm clock. They just want to please their owners, and their friendly attitude goes a long way in helping them succeed.

Ryder, my six-year-old golden retriever, is no different. My family is very fond of pets. When we decided to have a pet, my younger daughter decided on what breed she wanted, the date that he would be brought home and the name of the pet.

Every morning, he wakes me up by getting on to my bed and lying next to me for at least 2-3 minutes. He does the same before I go to sleep. He just needs to get that undivided attention in the morning and at night.

I am always amazed how he exactly knows and understands my mood. If I am happy, he comes and jumps. If I am upset and angry, he goes under the dining table and if I am sad or low, he comes and puts his head on my feet.

There is nothing that I hate about him but sometimes, if he doesn’t like the food we give, he throws tantrums by falling on the floor and whines. But little Ryder is an absolute stress buster.

Pets teach you how to love unconditionally and I have personally become more patient as a person. Before getting Ryder, my only worry was leaving him home alone. If one does not have someone to take care of the pets 24/7, I strongly suggest not to have pets. And if you are travelling, there are good kennels or homestays for pets.

Ryder never knew how to bark until he was around five months old. Once we were taking him to the vet, he saw a cow outside and started to jump and scratch the car window, that’s when we realised that he doesn’t know how to bark and my daughters literally taught him how to bark.

He is very emotional, he becomes sad if someone cries. Once my older daughter was crying of ankle pain, he sat next to her and was licking her tears. He loves all of us dearly.

The author is the director at Encomium PR