CHENNAI: A grandmother of two, 67-year-old Vaidehi Opilli, a retired state government employee, has two missions in life — to make sure that children eat healthy, and nobody goes to bed feeling hungry. Vaidehi started cooking at the age of 12. Even though she was raised without a mother, Vaidehi always wore a smile on her face, cooking healthy food for her father and siblings — one younger and two elder sisters.

She wore the proverbial pants by becoming a home cook to make ends meet. “My main motive for cooking all these years was to ensure everyone around me got food. I am taking this dream forward. I am putting a price to the food I give people, but I am not looking for huge profits. I try to give them more food,” she says.

From her girlhood days, Vaidehi has been praying to her family deity Opilli. It’s no wonder then that she decided to name her catering venture — Opilli Catering. She started this business two years back. She wanted to start this venture when she and her family were in Ahmedabad four-five years back but it did not happen. “The locals there expect us to speak Gujarati. I don’t know the language. That is why I couldn’t do it. My actual plan was to give Gujaratis a taste of Tamil food,” says Vaidehi who operates from her home in Pallikarnai.

While some of her clients are regulars and want day-to-day food, others like the neighbourhood temple, and the school her grand-daughters go to are some special clients as they ask her to put up a stall on some special occasion or order some special dishes to suit the occasion. For such special occasions she makes karumbu rice or something more special.

“There is a Kamakshi temple near my house. During festivals when I get orders, my daughter-in-law, a software professional, helps me out,” she says. Vaidehi is a master in cooking traditional Tamil Brahmin food like parupu thogaial without garlic, soji appam, manoharam, sembu elai parupu usili, puli kootu without parupu and puli nandal.

She enjoys making food that is usually made in Brahmin households in Thanjavur, as she is familiar with the place and its cuisine. Most of her clients are Tamil Brahmins who mostly want food without onion and garlic. Some of her favourite foods are tenga saadam, chepankazhangu fry to go with vatha kozhambu. She likes to use molagu jiragam and paitam parupu (moong dal) in her dishes. Sometimes, she says, she substitutes paitam parupu with toor dal in her sambhar at times to make it healthier. Mindful about the health of kids, Vaidehi loves feeding them dry fruit sundal.

“Dry fruits could be given to children not just from the health perspective but also to satisfy their sweet tooth,” she says pointing to her younger granddaughter, who at the time of the interview, attempts to sneak out as many coconut burfis from the kitchen as her tiny hands can carry. While she is keen to prepare more complex savouries like kai murukku, Vaidehi’s hands are now weak. “I’ve used my hands too much as a stenographer.

Now, they don’t move as I want them to and they are no longer flexbile,” shares the former stenographer at the State Tax Department. A single-parent, Vaidehi feels cooking gives her an identity, and that gives her the strength to face difficulties. She makes somewhere between Rs 400 and Rs 600 a day. She usually spends the mornings in the kitchen trying to finish all the orders. She then enters the kitchen in the evening for dinner orders. If there is a huge order, she starts planning for it a few days in advance. Vaidehi has had her share of failures in the kitchen. Recalling one such incident, she says, “Once a newly married couple was supposed to come over for lunch. I was given just about half an hour to prepare a meal.

On the gas were two pots — one for kozhambu and one for payasam. Instead of putting all the masalas in the pot that was meant for the kozhambu, I put it in the milk that was being boiled for the payasam. That day onwards, I stopped making both these dishes together.” Vaidehi believes that traditional foods are the best to keep one healthy. Her only advice to everyone is, “Use iron vessels to get more iron in the body instead of eating iron medicines. Do not use non-stickWhile the world may be moving towards avocado, quinoa and kale as superfoods to fight uterus-related illnessesVaidehi chooses to cook food with staples available in the kitchen to strengthen the uterus.

“Gunuku is a special dish that was maderegularly in the earlier days, when a girl hits puberty. It was believedthat gunuku strengthened the uterus. It is aperfect dishfor a dailydose of proteins,” she

t e l ls us,while stirringthe hotpan on the stove.