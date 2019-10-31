Chennai rains: MTC bus stuck for over four hours in ditch in submerged road

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Causing almost a life-threat to 30 commuters, an MTC bus in Ennore plunged into a ditch dug up on a road, which had submerged after heavy rains.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 8 am when the driver of the 4 route bus (Ennore to High Court), G Karnan, took a left turn in the Kathivakkam High (K H) Road, to allow vehicles to overtake. ‘‘Since the road was submerged, I could not notice the ditch. The left tyre immediately went inside,’’ he said.

The front and back tyres of the bus were deeply locked in the ditch which gave a tough time for the officials to pull it out. ''The engine too had stopped working,'' added the driver.

However, the driver said none of the passengers were hurt and they were sent in the next bus. It took four hours for the officials to pull the bus out.

Coming down heavily on the city corporation, MTC officials told Express that the civic body had not patched up the road for two months. ‘‘These accidents occur simply because the road was not relaid. The bus could have even toppled and it could’ve been fatal for commuters,’’ said an MTC official.

MTC bus caught in a ditch in Ennore | EXPRESS

After some four MTC staff tried to lift the bus for three hours from the three feet deep ditch, unsuccessfully, a bus recovery truck was brought in, which pulled the bus out.

‘‘Since this is a big vehicle, the accident was only to the vehicle and not the public. If it were a car, auto or a bike, it can be life-threatening. The corporation is completely careless,’’ said the MTC official.

Local commuters told Express that the road was dug up to set pipes for carrying treated water from nearby industries. ‘‘It is hell commuting every day in the K H Road. The civic body has not closed up pits, potholes, and ditches for months,’’ said Kesavan G, a commuter.

‘‘Normally, we carefully navigate when the road is clear but during rain, chances are high we might fall into a pit,’’ he added, questioning what the corporation does with the taxes paid by the public.

When contacted by Express, corporation officials said the road was dug by the industries there. ‘‘It was supposed to be their duty to close it after laying pipes but they have not. We will immediately ensure it is closed,’’ said the official, adding that roads will be relaid soon.

