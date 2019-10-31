Home Cities Chennai

DTDC told to pay Rs 35k for failing to deliver package

Published: 31st October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Eight years after DTDC failed to deliver life-saving drugs to Cuttack in Odisha, a consumer forum directed it to pay a compensation of `35,500 to the pharma company that booked the consignment. Medisearch Pharmaceutical Ltd from T Nagar in its complaint said that it had booked the consignment in 2011.

According to the petition, DTDC Courier & Cargo Ltd, T Nagar, collected `525 from Medisearch Pharmaceutical Ltd to deliver the drugs worth `44,432, but lost it in transit. After several unanswered e-mails, the pharma company sent a legal notice and also filed a petition at the district consumer disputes redressal forum, Chennai , seeking compensation of `50,000.

The company in its defence said the consignment was lost in transit and hence could not be delivered. It also said that unless the consignor insures the consignment, the actual liability of the opposite party shall be limited to `500 or the actual amount of loss, whichever is lower. Considering the evidence, the forum presided by K Lakshmikantham and consisting of PV Jeyanthi observed DTDC had committed negligence and ordered compensation.

