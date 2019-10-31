Invest in youth skill development: Experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Investing in skill development of youth in the country is the need of the hour, said experts at the Tamil Nadu Human Resources Summit, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.Managing director and CEO of Foxconn India, Josh Fougler, highlighted the importance of enhancing skills of the people in the country to meet industries needs.

At the fifth edition of the summit, at Hotel Crowne Plaza, on “Skill Development: The Game Changer”, four different sessions covering aspects of skill development was organised. It is not only necessary to improve employability of youth of the country, but also to meet the needs of industries which are growing in India.

Experts from industry shared their innovative ideas which they have implemented in honing the skills of their workforce. M Pugulenthi, team leader (HR operations) Saint Gobain, spoke on ‘Learn while Earn’ project wherein the company selected meritorious students from different remote villages, provided them appropriate training and made them employable.

R Rajagopalan deputy managing director of NTTF, said “It is a fact that what is taught in engineering colleges is not relevant to the industry. However, efforts should be made to teach them latest skills using which youth can earn their living”.N Hari Babu, advisor-(business excellence) Rane Holdings limited, said there was a need to leverage technology platforms for enhancing skills.

Panel discussions on different topics like Skill Gap in MSME and Textile industry, Skill Gap- global prespective, role of HR building the new skill force, skill development for future industry was organised and experts from industry expressed their opinions. TVS Motors, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, KPMG and several other corporate companies were sponsors of the event while The New Indian Express was the media partner.