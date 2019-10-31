Home Cities Chennai

Living as a community

Hefty brokerage, low-quality homes, sky-high rents and deposits, and picky homeowners.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:37 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hefty brokerage, low-quality homes, sky-high rents and deposits, and picky homeowners. How many times have you been rejected a house because you were a bachelor or a spinster? Two entrepreneurs — Pratul Gupta and Nikhil Dosi wanted to tap the Indian real estate market and plug-in the gaps in rent-based accommodation for young professionals and bachelors.

The graduates from IIT Madras founded Grexter in 2016. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it’s a tech-based rental accommodation platform for students and young professionals living in the country. “Co-living was almost an unknown word three years ago. It was run under different names like a hostel, PG or house renting models. It has been a fragmented market for the past 20 years. Considering the need and demand, we decided to redefine the model, its amenities and gave it a name as co-living space.

Now, this is the hottest real estate sector around the world,” said Pratul Gupta, cofounder. Unlike other incumbent players in the space, Grexter endeavors to build true co-living communities by charging all-inclusive rent for studio rooms that are new-age and transparent in resident policies. Affordability is one of the key USPs for Grexter, while the rent for a double-sharing room starts at Rs 9,000, single room rents start from Rs 16,000 (including maintenance). Each studio home consists of a large common kitchen with another huge designated area that has lounges,

Fun and entertainment

“Our priority was to give good quality housing. Now we are focussing on building a community space with events every week. We have movie screenings, match screenings, quiz nights and open mics even for outsiders. This instills a sense of togetherness in our clients,” he added. Grexter started as a bootstrapped company and finished the financial year 2016-17 with an income of just under `50 lakh on investment of Rs 10 lakh.

It raised an investment worth Rs 10.6 crores from Venture Catalysts in 2019. The platform currently has a monthly GMV of one crore. With over 1,500 studio rooms and operational beds across Bengaluru, Grexter plans to increase its citywide footprint to 5,000 beds by the end of 2019, before expanding to Pune and Hyderabad in 2020 and taking its total capacity to 20,000 beds.

The platform envisions becoming the biggest provider of co-living spaces for youngsters with one lakh beds across the top eight tier-1 cities in India. “We want to perfect the model in our headquarters and then multiply it across cities. We are present in all the important IT zones of Bengaluru. Our next target cities are Pune and Hyderabad because they share a similar model like Bengaluru,” said Pratul.

