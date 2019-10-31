Motor maintenance this monsoon

Atul Aggarwal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Monsoon is here and if you live in a low-lying region that experiences moderate to heavy rainfall, this might be of help for you.In India, no other weather poses a bigger challenge to car owners than monsoon. From water-logging to drenched clothes, everything is an enemy. There is nothing to fret though. Here are some handy tips and hacks to make the most of this pleasant weather.

Monsoon check-up camps

Almost every car manufacturer organises special pre-monsoon car check-up camps for their customers, like ‘Happy with Nissan’. It is better to get the car checked at these authorised camps, by well-trained personnel who use genuine spare parts for long car life and reliability. Neglecting these sessions or giving your prized possession to an untrained mechanic.

 Tyre check

Being the only part in contact with the road, checking your tyres before rains plays a vital role in avoiding incidents. Unevenly worn-out tyres are unable to provide a proper grip on the thin layer of water on roads after heavy rains. All tyre brands have read indicators that help check wear and tear. It is advisable to replace old tyres before the monsoon.

Get your tyres aligned regularly for longer life and avoid any untoward incident. Keeping a check on tyre pressure also impacts the grip. Contrary to popular belief of deflated tyres, tyres need to be inflated to their optimum pressure. This helps them push out enough water to best grip.

 Interiors

No matter how much one tries to avoid rainwater, there will be times when it will enter the car. Small hacks can save one from long term suffering. One option is to use fabric mats instead of rubber mats.

 Treat the essentials

Not many people do it, but it is important to disinfect the air conditioning system to avoid bacteria and hence foul smells. Air conditioners should be run at the ideal settings (as per instructions) to avoid frosting. Check with your authorised brand executive to know the correct AC settings. Electricals should be also inspected thoroughly to avoid contact with water.

 Wipers for visibility

Windscreen wipers could be the most neglected part of the car despite being right in front of our eyes. Most car owners use the same wiper blades much beyond their usability. In monsoon, it can hamper visibility. One should get them replaced at the right time, ideally before the monsoon.

 Monsoon hacks

There are two kinds of people — those who enjoy driving in rains and those who wait for rains to stop. It doesn’t matter which group you belong to, you will find yourself driving out anyway. Still, you can use simple hacks to avoid inconvenience:

Use map apps to check for heavy traffic regions of the city after rains.

Consult friends before going to a new area whether it gets flooded easily. Park in a well-ventilated space.

If your car is stuck in water, do not panic! — these are the famous three words from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

The same holds true for situations when your car is stuck in water. A common reaction is to crank it which is the worst thing to do. Switch off the engine if you suspect that water has entered inside. If you feel that the damage is not much, wait. Otherwise, do not waste time and call the 24x7 road-side assistance.The author is the general manager - After Sales at Nissan India Pvt. Ltd.

Call on hand

Keep emergency contacts handy, especially roadside assistance. Nowadays, many car companies have their own apps like NissanConnect with features to book.