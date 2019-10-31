Release of water in Tirunelveli district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ordered release of water through seven canals of three dams - Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar - in Tirunelveli district, for irrigation purposes. The water will be released from October 30 to March 31 for 154 days. This will benefit 46,107 in Thoothukudi district and 40,000 acres in Tirunelveli district.ENS