Home Cities Chennai

Shorter than we would like 

The game is playable on the PC and has dynamic pixel graphics — a slightly lower quality version of the graphics we see on Breath of the Wild.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A Short Hike could be like one of those days in anyone’s childhood when they go for a cycle ride across the neighbourhood with their friends, or going grocery shopping with grandparents, a trip to the bank, or an hour at the park. Something innocuous, an event so decidedly unmemorable that it surprises by turning into a fond recollection years ahead. When we play A Short Hike, we now have the power to understand that this game contains elements of that ‘fond recollection’ — making us focus a little more on the game because it might help us relive it and remember more.

The game is playable on the PC and has dynamic pixel graphics — a slightly lower quality version of the graphics we see on Breath of the Wild. We play as Claire, a cute bird who is on a camping trip. She is waiting to use her phone — but she doesn’t get reception, unless she climbs to the top of the hill. The map is easy to understand in a short while of playing the game — simply a circular landmass with a hill to be climbed (with snow and ice at the peak!). It begins with limited controls for walking and interacting with people on the path of the hike.

But as it progresses, with more interactions and small wins — the movement controls begin to get less restrictive. The main goal of the game is to collect ‘golden feathers’ which help Claire hike faster and fly for a little longer. The pathway is littered with helpful interactions and signage on the easiest and most direct way to the top. But taking the faster route would mean missing out on the smaller adventures.

The smaller adventures are relaxing distractions from the main goal of the game — helping people finding stuff, collecting treasure, catching fish, and searching for seashells. At the risk of sounding trite, the end of A Short Hike reminds us of the importance of the journey itself. Hawk Peak Provincial Park is worth the visit even if Claire doesn’t receive the ‘important phone call’ at the end of the game. I rate the game with a FLY/5 for the relaxing soundtrack and adorable dialogues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp