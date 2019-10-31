Home Cities Chennai

Spiel  successes

SPIEL is the world’s biggest board gaming convention, and it takes place every October in Essen, Germany. It is easily the number-one release date for the hottest new games, and so let’s take a look a

Published: 31st October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : ECOS: FIRST CONTINENT Ecos takes the bingo-esque mechanic used in games like Rise of Augustus and builds what looks to be a substantially strategic game on those foundations. There’s a lot of clever combos and crucial timing involved, and this overall just looks like a winner.

ALUBARI: A NICE CUP OF TEA Speaking of winners, Alubari’s already sold out in a lot of places. Based on the building of the Darjeeling railways, Alubari is looking like a worthy successor to Snowdonia for designer Tony Boydell.

TICKET TO RIDE: JAPAN & ITALY It’s a new Ticket to Ride, it had to be on this list. Japan has players working semi-cooperatively on the bullet-train network, whereas Italy introduces a new form of region-based scoring. Like all TTR maps, we’re expecting this one to be solid.

BABYLONIA Reiner Knizia is one of board gaming’s most influential designers, so when people described his latest release Babylonia as a mixture of Samurai and Through the Desert, that was enough for everybody to sit up and start paying attention.

MARACAIBO Whenever Alexander Pfister puts out a game, it usually makes it onto lists of this sort because he’s earned that kind of recognition. Maracaibo pulls notes of inspiration from some of his earlier designs, but looks like the result will be entirely original.

AZUL: SUMMER PAVILION Another year, another Azul; but Summer Pavilion looks like it strays much further from the established formula than its predecessor, Stained Glass of Sintra, did. As you’d expect, of course, it looks lovely.

GLEN MORE II: CHRONICLES Glen More II had a massively successful Kickstarter campaign last year, and it will be released to non-backers for the first time at Spiel. Following in the footsteps of Matthias Cramer’s original design, the real draw here are the Chronicles — modules that add different rules and gameplay conditions.

LETTER JAM Can lightning strike twice? Czech Games Edition certainly thinks so, because they’re putting a lot behind Letter Jam this year — a cooperative word-based game that involves giving clues to your teammates. Can this be Codenames 2.0, or is this merely a pretender to the throne?

WAYFINDERS Wayfinders is a game from Pandasaurus that has players flying around a little archipelago and laying claim to the various islands. The puzzle of how you gain resources has to be balanced with the need to be the first to various islands.

YGGDRASIL CHRONICLES Yggdrasil was a very highly-rated cooperative game that went out of print a few years ago. Now, they’re not only bringing it back but giving it a makeover — you can play through a campaign that culminates in Ragnarok, and there’s a 3D representation of the Yggdrasil itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp