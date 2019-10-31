Technology ‘meats’ business

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a dream of every first-time entrepreneur from a middle-class family to become a millionaire. But, not many are willing to take risks and challenges that come along the way to success. Nishanth Chandran, founder of TenderCuts, also had that dream. He’s a man of rich and varied experience. Web development, IT outsourcing, affiliate marketing, payment getaway platforms and supporting start-ups — he has tried his hand at everything and carved a niche for himself. Excerpts follow:

Tell us about yourself.

My father worked as a government engineer in the Tamil Nadu Water Works department. We had to shift constantly and I got to study in different schools. I came to Chennai and competed high school. I graduated in engineering from the Bangalore Institute of Technology, and then pursued my MBA from IFMR Graduate School of Business in Chennai. I have two kids. We live on the ECR road.

What was the response from your family when you chose this unconventional area of business?

My grandmother was upset. We tend to associate the meat profession with the dignity of labour. While the other areas are changing with time, the fact that we were sticking to the traditional method of buying from butchers disturbed me. I spent hours outside these shops listening to people’s concerns. That’s how we developed this model. This increases the meat consumption and saves time. We came up with TenderCuts in 2016. Now there are 400 people working for us.

Have your personal values conflicted with your professional?

As a child, I questioned the education system. Kids are encouraged to choose a safer path than a riskier one. The textbook syllabus was also not updated often, but the tech world was changing every few months and going by the books was not my cup of tea. My dad was an engineer so my family expected me to choose the same path. These were the few things that often disturbed me while growing up.

What’s a day in your life like?

I wake up at 7 am and flip through five newspapers to see advertisements to get an idea on how the product market is changing. I meditate for seven to eight minutes and then go to the office. The preparation for the next working day happens the previous night. Every day, I take a piece of A4 paper of five things that I did right and five areas to improve. The practices help improve myself. I also go on vacations with family and watch movie with the kids on weekends.

What are your hobbies?

I read at least two non-fiction books or biographies and business models a month. I love travelling, trekking and meeting new people from different cultures. It helps me rejuvenate and also a fitness activity to my mind and body.

What’s your success formula?

The best thing about coming from a non-business background is you won’t carry a baggage. It has worked well in my case. If you don’t take risk then there’s no possibility for growth. Take the plunge and then face what comes following it.

Do you see a wave of change in the meat industry?

Like the dairy industry, there will be a similar revolution in the meat industry. However, coming from a tech background we have an edge over the others newcomers and experience also plays a role. Catering to a large number of deliveries is a daunting task and it does take time to develop the model that works in your favour. When new players come, the market will improve but only a few players can rule and sustain.

What do you like about Chennai?

I’ve lived in different Metro cities and foreign countries but nothing comes close to our Chennai. The city is warm, welcoming, safe and respects outsiders.

What are the life lessons you learned through work experience?

Do not wait for the right time to try our something new. Do it immediately, before it becomes late in a competitive market like ours.

What are your future plans?

We will be expanding in Hyderabad and then moving to New Delhi, Noida and Kolkata. We’d also like to explore Coimbatore market.