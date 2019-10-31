Tiruneermalai mud road fully flooded

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, commuters, most of whom were on their way to work in Thirumudivakkam’s Industrial Estate, were in for a surprise. Their usual route, a mud diversion road, connecting Tiruneermalai and Thirumudivakkam, had gone almost fully underwater. According to locals, the situation could have been averted if the connecting bridge over Adyar, had been completed as scheduled, eliminating the need for the mud road.

The bridge, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.48 crore, was to be completed at the end of May according to the response to an RTI filed by activist Pughalvendhan V. However, work began only at the end of March and is still on. “We already got a taste of what flooding would be like, during rains in August-September this year when the mud road was filled with stagnant water. But, now, almost the whole road is submerged,” he said.

The roundabout route was to go via Kundrathur or Anakaputhur, which is an additional 12-13 km, said residents. When contacted, a highways official said that the mud diversion road was cut intentionally to allow water to pass through and would be reconstructed once water levels come down.