STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

WATCH | Chennai police resorts to novel punishment methods for lockdown violators

Motorists roaming on their two-wheelers on Padi flyover were made to wear masks which were cut out in the shape of the coronavirus and placards were hung around their neck.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Villivakkam police uses novel method of punishment for motorist roaming around during lockdown. (Photo | EPS/ P Jawahar)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While many police personnel in the neighbouring states wield lathis to ensure that people stay indoors, the Chennai police are finding innovative ways to restrict people from stepping outside their homes.

On Wednesday, the Villivakkam police law and order inspector Rajeesh Babu adopted a new strategy. They intercepted violators who were roaming on their two-wheelers on Padi flyover and made them wear masks which were cut out in the shape of the Coronavirus and hung placards around their neck.

The violators were made to take a pledge saying, "I will not step outside my house. You'll also not go outside. Forgive us and sorry for coming outside the house." This was followed by 10 sit-ups by the violators.

Speaking to Express, Rajeesh Babu said, "We have to keep finding innovative methods for the message to reach people. Most of them do not understand the seriousness of the virus that is one of the reason
I decided to force the violators wear a mask and a placard around their neck which says 'Do not come outside. Stay away from Corona'. Noting that people do not maintain social distancing in the market
area, on Thursday we are finding more methods to ensure the importance of social distancing reach the public."

Though the police and the other government departments are carrying out various campaigns to curb the spread of Covid-19, some parts of the city including the Padi flyover did not resemble as it was under
lockdown. Vehicles including two-wheeler and four-wheelers were found on the road.

Around 50 policemen headed by inspector Rajeesh babu gathered on the Padi flyover and intercepted the public and carried out their new strategy.

Last week, the same inspector wore a helmet designed as the  'Coronavirus' and explained to the public about the severity of the virus which went viral on social networking sites.

Also, in other parts of the city,  police are using other ways to restrict people. The violators are made to take pledges, spray turmeric water.

In Red hills, violators were given papers which were used as placards with corona messages on it. In other places including Wimco Nagar, Vyasarapadi, Puzhal, Madhavaram police station the violators are made
to stand maintaining social distance and are made to do sit-ups. They are also told about the seriousness of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai police lockdown violation Punishment
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp