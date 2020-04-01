WATCH | Chennai police resorts to novel punishment methods for lockdown violators

Jayanthi Pawar By

CHENNAI: While many police personnel in the neighbouring states wield lathis to ensure that people stay indoors, the Chennai police are finding innovative ways to restrict people from stepping outside their homes.

On Wednesday, the Villivakkam police law and order inspector Rajeesh Babu adopted a new strategy. They intercepted violators who were roaming on their two-wheelers on Padi flyover and made them wear masks which were cut out in the shape of the Coronavirus and hung placards around their neck.

The violators were made to take a pledge saying, "I will not step outside my house. You'll also not go outside. Forgive us and sorry for coming outside the house." This was followed by 10 sit-ups by the violators.

Villivakkam police take a novel way of punishing motorists who defied #lockdown by making them wear #COVID19 masks and reciting slogans on Padi flyover in Chennai.

Speaking to Express, Rajeesh Babu said, "We have to keep finding innovative methods for the message to reach people. Most of them do not understand the seriousness of the virus that is one of the reason

I decided to force the violators wear a mask and a placard around their neck which says 'Do not come outside. Stay away from Corona'. Noting that people do not maintain social distancing in the market

area, on Thursday we are finding more methods to ensure the importance of social distancing reach the public."

Though the police and the other government departments are carrying out various campaigns to curb the spread of Covid-19, some parts of the city including the Padi flyover did not resemble as it was under

lockdown. Vehicles including two-wheeler and four-wheelers were found on the road.

Around 50 policemen headed by inspector Rajeesh babu gathered on the Padi flyover and intercepted the public and carried out their new strategy.

Last week, the same inspector wore a helmet designed as the 'Coronavirus' and explained to the public about the severity of the virus which went viral on social networking sites.

Also, in other parts of the city, police are using other ways to restrict people. The violators are made to take pledges, spray turmeric water.

In Red hills, violators were given papers which were used as placards with corona messages on it. In other places including Wimco Nagar, Vyasarapadi, Puzhal, Madhavaram police station the violators are made

to stand maintaining social distance and are made to do sit-ups. They are also told about the seriousness of the virus.