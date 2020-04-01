STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus positive Thiruvanmiyur man's cook, home nurses quarantined 

29 of his contacts including housekeepers and other staff in their apartment have been placed under house quarantine for a period of 28 days.

Published: 01st April 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine notice being pasted at a house in Chennai. (File Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials are still in the process of verifying if the 85-year-old man in Thiruvanmiyur who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday contracted the virus from his daughter-in-law who visited him from the US or from the private hospital where he underwent treatment for cardiac issues earlier this month, according to corporation officials.

The man himself is said to have no history of travel in the recent past.

Since the daughter-in-law was found to be asymptomatic, officials are also looking into the possibility of him having contracted the virus when he was admitted to a private hospital for a week until March 7 for cardiac issues. Following his discharge, the daughter-in-law visited the couple and spent a week with them, from March 7 to March 14. Later, on March 23, he developed dry cough and was brought in to a private hospital for treatment and was tested for the virus.

"We think that the daughter-in-law may not have had a severe case of the virus and hence did not show symptoms. But, she may have been a carrier. Either this, or from the private hospital he was admitted to," said a senior corporation official.

Six of his primary contacts including his cook, driver, day nurse, night nurse, his manager and their families are among those who have been home quarantined for a period of 28 days and are being monitored for symptoms, according to corporation officials.

"Since the man and his wife stayed alone, they had a day nurse and a night nurse who have been immediately placed under home quarantine," said a corporation official.

In total, as on Wednesday noon, 29 of his contacts including housekeepers and other staff in his apartment have been placed under quarantine after contact-tracing.

Despite his history of cardiac issues, the man is currently stable, said a senior corporation official.

"He's stable right now and there is nothing alarming," the official said.

Following this development, corporation officials have taken up containment measures in the area.

"In the houses around this area, we will be following up for symptoms once every three days to ensure we identify possible cases at the earliest," said a senior corporation official.

