Offline sites with new skills in sight

When the 21-day lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi, I was devastated. But I wanted to take this in my stride, with a positive attitude and be more productive.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishwanth Ramesh
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the 21-day lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi, I was devastated. But I wanted to take this in my stride, with a positive attitude and be more productive. I started by deleting my Netflix and Amazon Prime accounts.

I downloaded Skillshare to learn video editing on Premiere Pro and learn how to make graphic art. For the past two months, I’ve been in love with a couple of art channels on YouTube like Gwax Art, ZHC & Vexx Art. Quarantine seems to be the perfect time for me to learn new things. It’s always a little daunting to learn a new skill but I don’t want to pass up an opportunity to explore my creativity.

On the other hand, it is genuinely hard these days to concentrate on a goal because of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Usually, I’m so bothered about what others are doing; now, I realise that there has been no personal growth. Learning a skill has played a vital role in my selfgrowth journey. I would urge everyone to learn a new skill. I’ll be starting an art channel on YouTube called ‘Vish Lion Arts’, so you can follow my journey there. — Vishwanth Ramesh (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

