Perambalur MP steps in to help stranded pilgrims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A round 56 people from the Perambalur constituency, who had been on a pilgrimage to Varanasi, are now held up there following the lockdown.

After learning about their plight, Perambalur MP TR Paarivendhar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Tamil Nadu chief minister, Edapaddi Palaniswami, urging them to ensure security and safety of the 56 people stranded there.

Following the request, Paarivendhar called them up to seek clarity on their situation. Further, he also provided `1,12,000 from his personal fund to the Kasi Sri Kumara Swamy Mutt, where they are currenly staying, to take care of their expenses.

As most of the stranded people are senior citizens and are diabetic, he urged them to stay safe and assured them further help in case of emergency.