Special cargo trains to operate to Delhi, Howrah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure seamless movement of essential commodities, the railways will operate special cargo trains to New Delhi and Howrah. “Unlike regular goods train, these special trains will reach destinations in scheduled time with limited stoppages en-route” said a senior railway official. He added that parcel booking will be allowed at stations wherever trains are given stoppage.

The Central - New Delhi Parcel Express Special will comprise of five high capacity parcel vans and one guard coach. It will leave at 6 pm on April 1 and 8 and reach New Delhi at 9.30 am on April 3 and 10 respectively. On the return journey, it will leave at 6 pm on April 4 and 11 and reach Chennai at 8:30 am on April 6 and 13.

The train will stop at Gudur, Vijayawada, Balharshah, Nagpur, Jujharpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt and Palwal. The South Western Railway has proposed to run a bi-weekly parcel cargo express between Yeswantpur and Howrah via Chennai. It will leave Yeswantpur at 11 am on April 1, 4, 8 and 11 and reach Howrah at 9 pm the next day. On the return journey, it will leave Howrah at 6 am on April 3, 7, 10 and 13 and reach Yeswantpur at 4.30 pm the next day. The train will stop at Jolarpettai, Chennai Central, Gudur, Duvvada and Bhadrak.