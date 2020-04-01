TenderCuts introduces contactless retail for customers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, TenderCuts, a city-based meat and seafood company, has introduced contactless retail.

The service is part of the company’s initiative to mitigate the ongoing crisis with focus on ensuring safety of its employees and customers.

Under contactless retail, a customer can download the TenderCuts app, place the order and the company will allot a time slot for the customer to pick up the order from the store.

Once the customer arrives at the store, they can sanitise themselves and the product will be kept ready which will allow the customer to complete his retail experience in a few minutes. Customers must make payment online for their orders.