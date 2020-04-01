STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The struggles they undergo to put veggies on your table go unseen

If you are cribbing about not getting supplies, groceries, and vegetables as easily as before, think about the number of persons working to put them on your table.

Published: 01st April 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are cribbing about not getting supplies, groceries, and vegetables as easily as before, think about the number of persons working to put them on your table. Truck drivers, load-men, and farmers have been working tirelessly to make sure people don’t struggle for supplies. And, they are doing so without any protective gear.

Finally on Tuesday, masks and sanitisers were made available for them. S Chandran, Market  management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President told Express that traders have ensured the load-men and workers who help in loading and  offloading of vegetables in the Koyambedu market don’t go hungry by ordering lunch  from Aruljothi Anna Aalayam in Perambur. 

“We have ordered 1,000  food packets by paying them and also delivering vegetables. This would  ensure the workers don’t go hungry.” In the evenings, they cook food, eat, and sleep in the shops itself as all hotels are closed. “Getting food is difficult here but  we are managing by ourselves,” says a labourer from Tirunelveli who now lives in a shop. Some of the labourers say their owners provide them with food. 

While the market usually gets about 500 truckloads of vegetables a day, it has now come down to 100-150. Prices are still the same but once the market opens after the  lockdown, the vegetables won’t be enough and prices are  likely to go up,” says Chandran.

CMDA has deputed persons to monitor the availability of disinfectants and masks in the market. Officials said 15,000 masks have been distributed to traders so far. But traders say it’s not enough, keeping in mind the congestion in the market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp