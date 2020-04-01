The struggles they undergo to put veggies on your table go unseen

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are cribbing about not getting supplies, groceries, and vegetables as easily as before, think about the number of persons working to put them on your table. Truck drivers, load-men, and farmers have been working tirelessly to make sure people don’t struggle for supplies. And, they are doing so without any protective gear.

Finally on Tuesday, masks and sanitisers were made available for them. S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President told Express that traders have ensured the load-men and workers who help in loading and offloading of vegetables in the Koyambedu market don’t go hungry by ordering lunch from Aruljothi Anna Aalayam in Perambur.

“We have ordered 1,000 food packets by paying them and also delivering vegetables. This would ensure the workers don’t go hungry.” In the evenings, they cook food, eat, and sleep in the shops itself as all hotels are closed. “Getting food is difficult here but we are managing by ourselves,” says a labourer from Tirunelveli who now lives in a shop. Some of the labourers say their owners provide them with food.

While the market usually gets about 500 truckloads of vegetables a day, it has now come down to 100-150. Prices are still the same but once the market opens after the lockdown, the vegetables won’t be enough and prices are likely to go up,” says Chandran.

CMDA has deputed persons to monitor the availability of disinfectants and masks in the market. Officials said 15,000 masks have been distributed to traders so far. But traders say it’s not enough, keeping in mind the congestion in the market.