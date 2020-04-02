COVID-19: Visitors to Lifestyle store at Chennai's Phoenix mall asked to report symptoms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two employees of the Lifestyle store at Chennai's Phoenix mall tested positive for COVID-19, the Chennai Corporation has strongly advised those who visited the store between March 10 to 17 to isolate themselves.

They have also been asked to contact the helpline numbers 044 25384520 or 044 46122300 if they develop any symptoms.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"Anyone who visited the Phoenix Mall, especially the Lifestyle outlet, between March 10 to March 17 and all employees who work inside the mall are advised to stay cautious and seek immediate medical care by calling us on the below number, if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms," read a notification by the city corporation.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a male member of the staff tested positive and is undergoing treatment in his hometown of Tiruvannamalai and on March 27 a woman employee of the store tested positive.

Health secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters on Thursday that it was found that the woman employee had interacted with a man from Kerala who later tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.