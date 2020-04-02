STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Planting positive vibes

Living in Milan, I have been in self-quarantine for a month now.

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Sai Vanjeeswari
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living in Milan, I have been in self-quarantine for a month now. From physically busy weeks and socially active weekends, my weekly routine has become more sedentary. My first week in quarantine was stressful when I received nerve-racking messages about COVID-19 almost every day. I was mentally tired of having to go through the same conversation repeatedly — on most days, I felt low, and spent my evenings looking out the window.

As days passed, I learnt to manage that feeling in a prudent and productive way. Although one side of my head continually piles up with questions, I’ve consciously made an effort to look at the bright side — at least from a personal standpoint, and this positive shift has helped me in battling uncertainty. Having said that, March has been a great time for self-reflection. So far, in this quarantine period, work has been my favourite distraction from reality, and I fully engage in it to lose track of time. Grocery shopping is an excuse to catch up on my physical activity.

I have a little plant that I love to water every day. The evenings are for conversations with my family, and after dinner, I spend an hour learning Italian with my friend. On weekends, I have cooking lessons with my landlord, and that’s my absolute favourite since a great meal follows it. Things in Milan are not the same, but I’ve never been more hopeful about my future here. — (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp