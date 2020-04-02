Planting positive vibes

Sai Vanjeeswari By

CHENNAI: Living in Milan, I have been in self-quarantine for a month now. From physically busy weeks and socially active weekends, my weekly routine has become more sedentary. My first week in quarantine was stressful when I received nerve-racking messages about COVID-19 almost every day. I was mentally tired of having to go through the same conversation repeatedly — on most days, I felt low, and spent my evenings looking out the window.

As days passed, I learnt to manage that feeling in a prudent and productive way. Although one side of my head continually piles up with questions, I’ve consciously made an effort to look at the bright side — at least from a personal standpoint, and this positive shift has helped me in battling uncertainty. Having said that, March has been a great time for self-reflection. So far, in this quarantine period, work has been my favourite distraction from reality, and I fully engage in it to lose track of time. Grocery shopping is an excuse to catch up on my physical activity.

I have a little plant that I love to water every day. The evenings are for conversations with my family, and after dinner, I spend an hour learning Italian with my friend. On weekends, I have cooking lessons with my landlord, and that’s my absolute favourite since a great meal follows it. Things in Milan are not the same, but I’ve never been more hopeful about my future here. — (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)