Indian Bank offers NEW AGRI schemes  

CHENNAI: The Indian Bank has launched four loan schemes. Under these schemes, agro-processing units can avail 10% of working capital limit as soft loan while poultry units can avail of 20% and farmers with KCC facility 10% of their limits, a statement said. These loans are repayable in instalments with 6-month moratorium.
