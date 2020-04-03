STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lifestyle store customers told to isolate themselves

The Chennai Corporation has strongly advised those who visited the Lifestyle store between March 10 to 17 to isolate themselves.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has strongly advised those who visited the Lifestyle store between March 10 to 17 to isolate themselves. They have also been asked to contact helpline numbers 044 25384520 or 044 46122300 if they develop any symptoms. At least two of the store’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Health Department. A notification issued by the city Corporation, however, says three of the staff have COVID-19.  

“Anyone, who visited the Phoenix Mall, especially the Lifestyle outlet, between March 10 and March 17, and all the employees who work in the mall are advised to stay cautious and seek immediate medical care by calling us on the below number, if you develop any symptoms,” read a notification by the city corporation.

On March 27, a woman from Ariyalur, who was working at this Lifestyle unit, tested positive. Later on March 31, her colleague, a native of Tiruvannamalai, also tested positive. “It has been found that the woman staff interacted with a man in the store. He later travelled to Sri Lanka where he tested positive,” said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.   

Corporation officials told Express that a total of 330 people have been traced as contacts of the woman so far, out of which less than 30 are from Chennai. Sources in Cuddalore told Express that 11 persons connected with the Phoenix Mall staff members have been placed in isolation after developing symptoms.

