Sathyabama institute donates Rs 50 lakh
CHENNAI: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology has donated `50 lakh to the PM’s and CM’s relief funds for COVID-19 crisis, said a statement from the institution. Maria Zeena Johnson, Chancellor of the institution has donated `25 lakh each to PM’s National Relief Fund and CM’s National Relief Fund.