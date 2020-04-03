Satsang Foundation feeds the poor
CHENNAI: Satsang Foundation through Satsang Seva Mission is providing relief measures in form of food and provisions to those who have lost their daily earnings due to the lockdown. “We have started providing around 250-300 meals daily. Our daily expenditure comes to around RS 10,000. Those who wish to contribute can visit our website,” said a release.