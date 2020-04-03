UoM to finish syllabus online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With education institutions remaining shut, the University of Madras has instructed professors to complete the semester syllabus online so that students can take their end semester exams after returning from the lockdown. Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy told all professors of affiliated colleges to make productive use of lockdown period in updating materials.

Class 11 and 12 results to be delayed

Class 11 and 12 exam results may be delayed as the government has postponed the evaluation indefinitely. The Director of Government exam said evaluation work that was supposed to begin on April 7 has been postponed. Class 12 students who could not reach venue for exam on March 24 will be given a re-exam.