Buzzing with activities

My daily alarm is the laughter of my two-year-old nephew, having fun trying to wake me up. Yes, it’s that beautiful.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

My daily alarm is the laughter of my two-year-old nephew, having fun trying to wake me up. Yes, it’s that beautiful. My quarantine began way before the national lockdown; my organisation was proactive, and we started working from home almost a month ago. So technically, I’ve been quarantined for a month already. However, like all of us, I did find it challenging to keep my spirits high. Fortunately, my nephews came down to stay with us through this phase and I’ve never been busier in my entire life.

I’ve had to juggle between working from home, keeping the kids engaged, catching up with friends, and so much more. We’ve curated fun activities to keep the kids engaged — something we’ve decided to do as a family. We have cleaning time, where we clean the entire house to help them understand that it’s important not just now, but always, to keep things tidy and sanitised. We have a colouring party, where we sit together and colour. I wouldn’t say these activities keep them engaged all the time but we are more than grateful for the times they do.

Thanks to technology, I can video-call and play with my friends; I miss meeting them though. At the end of the day, when we go to sleep, I can listen to my mom singing a lullaby for my nephews, and more often than not, she sings the ones which she sang for my sister and me. As I sleep, all I hope for is a world free of the virus, and a world that values everything this phase has taught. — Portia Bosco (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine

