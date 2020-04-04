Follow the tenets of Prophet during epidemics, urges Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has stressed on the tenets of Prophet Mohammed where he has advised that during epidemics, one should keep away from those who are healthy.

This includes quarantine and social distancing, travel ban, not harming others, staying at home, making house a mosque, using face masks and washing hands.

All this is prophetic advice given 1400 years ago, he said during a community meeting of Muslim leaders, organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam at the Secretariat.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"Today, the world is advising us in the same manner," he said while urging the people to support the central and state governments in their efforts to eradicate the coronavirus.

People should cooperate with doctors, nurses and police, who are treating the patients and controlling the public to maintain law and order respectively, the Prince stated while hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for their strict rules and norms being implemented to fight the spread of

COVID-19.