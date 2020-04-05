STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

138 private hospitals get nod to treat infection

The patients can approach these hospitals at their own cost and the hospitals are prescribed to follow the treatment protocol given by the government.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe ( EPS | Ashwin Prasath )
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the rise of COVID19 cases in the State, Tamil Nadu government has given permission to 26 private medical college hospitals and 112 private hospitals, to treat patients to prevent the rise of  virus. 

The patients can approach these hospitals at their own cost and the hospitals are prescribed to follow the treatment protocol given by the government. Already, Apollo hospitals have been given permission to treat COVID19 patients in the city. Further, the private hospitals must send the daily report on treatment of patients to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

A few hospitals authorised to treat covid-19 patients 

  •  Fortis Malar Hospital in Adyar 
  •  The Voluntary Health Services in Tharamani 
  •  Prashanth Hospitals in Velachery 
  •  Billroth Hospitals in Shenoy Nagar 
  •  Kanchi Kamakoti Childs trust hospitals in Nungambakkam 
  •  CSI Kalyani General Hospital in Mylapore 
  •  Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet 
  •  MIOT Hospital in Manapakkam 
  •  Vijaya Hospital in Vadapalani 
  •  GEM Hospitals in Perungudi 
  •  Dr Kamakshi Hospital in Pallikaranai
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp