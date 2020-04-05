138 private hospitals get nod to treat infection
Published: 05th April 2020 05:13 AM | Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:13 AM
CHENNAI: Considering the rise of COVID19 cases in the State, Tamil Nadu government has given permission to 26 private medical college hospitals and 112 private hospitals, to treat patients to prevent the rise of virus.
The patients can approach these hospitals at their own cost and the hospitals are prescribed to follow the treatment protocol given by the government. Already, Apollo hospitals have been given permission to treat COVID19 patients in the city. Further, the private hospitals must send the daily report on treatment of patients to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.
A few hospitals authorised to treat covid-19 patients
- Fortis Malar Hospital in Adyar
- The Voluntary Health Services in Tharamani
- Prashanth Hospitals in Velachery
- Billroth Hospitals in Shenoy Nagar
- Kanchi Kamakoti Childs trust hospitals in Nungambakkam
- CSI Kalyani General Hospital in Mylapore
- Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet
- MIOT Hospital in Manapakkam
- Vijaya Hospital in Vadapalani
- GEM Hospitals in Perungudi
- Dr Kamakshi Hospital in Pallikaranai