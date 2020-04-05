138 private hospitals get nod to treat infection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the rise of COVID19 cases in the State, Tamil Nadu government has given permission to 26 private medical college hospitals and 112 private hospitals, to treat patients to prevent the rise of virus.

The patients can approach these hospitals at their own cost and the hospitals are prescribed to follow the treatment protocol given by the government. Already, Apollo hospitals have been given permission to treat COVID19 patients in the city. Further, the private hospitals must send the daily report on treatment of patients to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

A few hospitals authorised to treat covid-19 patients