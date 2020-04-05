A period of self-indulgence

Ranjani Ramamoorthy By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Indian government announced a nationwide lockdown, I caught up with a friend. When I learned that people were finding it difficult to stay at home even for a single day, I was surprised. I currently live in Singapore and have been working from home since February. Haven’t we all had our fair share of Monday morning blues and have we not felt it would be better to have an extra day off ? Then why is that we have this sudden urge to go out? Especially at a time when staying at home is the least we can do to ease the pandemic situation? I see this as an opportunity — to enjoy the slow-paced life that I’ve always wanted.

I have not had a break from the time I graduated. Life has always kept me on my toes. But this period has taught me that there’s nothing wrong in giving myself the time to do things that I’ve always wanted to. After being so used to a busy routine, workfrom- home and being quarantined gives me the flexibility to indulge in a lot of things I love. I am enjoying the three hours that I get every day, which was earlier spent on travelling from home to work and vice versa. I enjoy the extra sleep I get in the morning. To me, having my cup of morning drink without hurrying and enjoying every sip is a dream come true.

I’ve always yearned to have hot afternoon meals — something that has been close to impossible given the nature of work. But for over a month now, I have been cooking and eating healthy, hot meals every day. In this process, I have even started my food page on Instagram. I also have the time to plan and have healthy snacks. I have been spending time listening to my favourite songs and even catch up on movies while having lunch. I had so many movies to catch up on and am glad that I got this time.

In the evening, I sign out of work, take a power nap, fill my journal, go for walk (inside my community) and also do basic yoga exercises. Sometimes, I even make a nice early dinner. Most importantly, I also get to work in the comfiest clothes. There are also some changes that I am consciously trying to make — like become an early bird. From increasing my productivity, spending time to pray, practising the art of designing kolams to cooking — this period of self-distancing has allowed me to give time for myself. I am taking every day as it comes. If you are going to be at home, then why not make the best use of it? —

Ranjani Ramamoorthy